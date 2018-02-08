Judge orders 10 years in prison for Lecompton man who molested 2 girls

A Douglas County man who molested two girls has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

At a sentencing hearing Friday for Garry Wells, 55, of Lecompton, Douglas County District Court Judge Paula Martin ordered him to serve 122 months in prison, according to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

Following his prison time, Wells must be on post-release supervision and register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the DA’s office said.

Wells was arrested and charged in April 2017 with four counts of rape and one count of attempted rape, involving two victims, according to the complaint filed in court. Wells has been in jail since.

In December, he pleaded no contest to and was convicted of two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

During Wells’ plea hearing, Assistant District Attorney Alice Walker described the evidence that would have been used against him at trial.

Walker said that in April 2017, Douglas County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to a home in Lecompton in response to a report of multiple child rapes, the Journal-World previously reported.

The first two of those, Walker said, occurred on unspecified dates in 2015, when a girl who was 12 years old at the time was staying several nights with Wells' family. The other two incidents, Walker said, occurred in January 2016, when another girl, 13, spent a three-day weekend at Wells' house for a birthday party.

