Eudora man pleads not guilty to allegations that he sexually abused a 5-year-old

A jury trial date has been set for a Eudora man after he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty to allegations that he molested a young child.

Philip J. Foster, 19, is charged in Douglas County District Court with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, all felonies. According to the charges, the alleged crimes occurred between November 2016 and July 2017 and involved the same victim, who was 5 years old during that time.

On Thursday, Foster, through his appointed attorney, Michael Clarke, waived his preliminary hearing in the case and entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

Judge Paula Martin scheduled a three-day jury trial in the case to begin May 14.

Last fall, Martin denied the Journal-World’s request for the affidavit in support of Foster’s arrest, which would include a description of evidence gathered by police. In her order sealing the affidavit, the judge wrote that releasing the document would “jeopardize the mental or emotional well-being of the alleged victim.”

The case stems from a Eudora Police Department investigation, according to the charging document. Foster, arrested and charged in October 2017, remains jailed on $50,000 bond.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has previously denied the Journal-World’s request for Foster’s mugshot.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.