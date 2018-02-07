Lawrence man accused of shooting occupied car is charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder

A Lawrence man was charged Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder in connection with an incident in which he was accused of shooting into a car that had three people in it.
Alfred D. Sanders, 46, was charged Tuesday in Douglas County District Court with one felony count of attempted second-degree murder and one felony count of aggravated assault. He also faces one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.
According to Lawrence police, officers were dispatched about 2:10 a.m. Monday to a report of shots being fired at a vehicle occupied by three people near the 1700 block of Iowa Street. Lawrence police Sgt. Amy Rhoads told the Journal-World on Monday that the incident started with an altercation at Astro’s Billiards and Bar, 601 Kasold Drive.
District Court Judge Sally Pokorny set Sanders' bond at $60,000. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing at 2 p.m. Feb. 15. He remained in the Douglas County Jail Wednesday afternoon.
