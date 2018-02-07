KU alumna’s $1M gift to establish travel fund for environmental studies students

A University of Kansas alumna’s gift of more than $1 million will establish a travel fund for environmental studies students at KU.

Tracy Ashlock, an Olathe native and 1983 graduate, said she wanted to provide current and future Jayhawks with opportunities that weren’t available to her as a student, according to the university’s press release. The Tracy Ashlock Environmental Studies Travel Endowment will provide international travel opportunities to students in KU’s environmental studies program.

Ashlock holds a bachelor’s degree in health education (with a minor in biology) from KU, and currently lives in Lake Oswego, Ore. She serves as marketing director of the Longview, Wash.-based TRS Group, an environmental company that does soil and groundwater remediation of contaminated property.

