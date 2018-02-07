Today's news

2 child deaths from flu reported at Wichita hospital

By Associated Press

February 7, 2018

WICHITA — A Wichita hospital says two children have died from the flu there.

Wesley Healthcare spokeswoman Susan Burchill could provide no details about the pediatric flu deaths because of privacy laws. The Wichita Eagle reports that the hospital defines pediatric as newborns through 18-year-old. The city's other hospital, Via Christi, doesn't release information about pediatric flu deaths.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a rapid increase in flu-related illnesses after the winter holiday season has been seen among all ages but was higher in children.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says influenza has been the direct cause of death in 68 people and a contributing cause of death in 32 people.

