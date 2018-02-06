Wichita approves late-night March Madness parties downtown

WICHITA — Fans attending the NCAA basketball tournament in Wichita next month won't have to close up their downtown partying by midnight.

Wichita officials on Tuesday approved an ordinance to allow after-midnight entertainment and drinking in downtown Wichita. Currently, outdoor events must close by midnight on Friday and Saturdays and 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The Wichita Eagle reports promoters wanted to hold special late-night events to entertain the thousands of people expected to visit Wichita March 15-18.

John D'Angelo, manager of the city's arts and cultural services division, says the NCAA tournament games will be played late into the night because of West Coast games.

City Attorney Jennifer Magana said the ordinance would allow the council to waive the usual limits on late-night events for any events in the future.

