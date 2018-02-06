Douglas County Commission to consider code amendment defining, regulating landfills

The Douglas County Commission will be asked to do a little house cleaning Wednesday on the subject of landfills.

Commissioners will consider a text amendment to county code that will add landfills to the list of permitted activities that property owners can request through conditional use permits. The Lawrence-Douglas County Zoning Commission in April 2017 voted unanimously to recommend that the County Commission approve the text amendment.

In a memo to commissioners, Mary Miller, planner with the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Department, writes that zoning regulations allow a “sanitary landfill” as a permitted use in a conditional use permit but provide no definition of what a sanitary landfill is nor provisions regulating the use of one.

The proposed text amendment would provide that language and establish such screening, setback and reclamation requirements, among other things. Commissioners will also consider amending the county code chapter of solid waste management to make it conform with the proposed landfill language.

The Douglas County Commission meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St. To view the County Commission’s complete agenda, visit douglascountyks.org.

