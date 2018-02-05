Today's news

Roadwork for Feb. 5, 2018

Roadwork in Lawrence and Douglas County.

Shutterstock Photo. Enlarge photo.

Roadwork in Lawrence and Douglas County.

By Staff Report

February 5, 2018

Advertisement

• The southbound right turn lane on Iowa Street at 31st Street and the north westbound through lane of 31st Street at Iowa Street are closed due to a water main break. Street repairs are expected to be complete by the end of the week.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...