Roadwork for Feb. 5, 2018

• The southbound right turn lane on Iowa Street at 31st Street and the north westbound through lane of 31st Street at Iowa Street are closed due to a water main break. Street repairs are expected to be complete by the end of the week.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.