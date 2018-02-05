Roadwork for Feb. 5, 2018

• The southbound right turn lane on Iowa Street at 31st Street and the north westbound through lane of 31st Street at Iowa Street are closed due to a water main break. Street repairs are expected to be complete by the end of the week.
• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.
