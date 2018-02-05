Phone survey to begin for city’s housing market study

Lawrence residents may receive a phone call related to the city's ongoing housing study.

The city is asking residents to provide responses in the coming weeks to a consultant-led survey. Answers will be confidential and will help inform the consultant’s final report, according to a news release from the city.

In October, the Lawrence City Commission hired BBC Research & Consulting Inc. to conduct the comprehensive housing market study. The study will collect and analyze data on the city’s housing market and provide recommendations for addressing the city's affordable housing shortage.

The consultant will also be conducting focus groups with community representatives, according to the release.

If residents have questions about the phone survey or the housing study, they can contact Assistant City Manager Diane Stoddard at 832-3413 or by email at dstoddard@lawrenceks.org.

