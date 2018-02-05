Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Feb. 5, 2018

By Staff Report

February 5, 2018

Marriages

Fang Du, 39, Lawrence, and Qing Yu, 27, Lawrence.

Kendall J. Griffin, 30, Lawrence, and Kierra Handley, 30, Lawrence.

Tatsuya Miyaji, Lawrence, 32, and Emmi Murao, 25, Lawrence.

Philip Maschke, 36, Lawrence, and Kathryn Kerner, 34, Lawrence.

Timothy Darryl Banister, 41, Overbrook, and Stephanie Lynne Noel, 40, Overbrook.

Christopher G. Melott, 27, Lawrence, and Tiffany Le Rax Foster, 33, Lawrence.

Divorces

No new divorces were granted in Douglas County.

Bankruptcies

Michelle F. Shaw and Thomas Anthony Shaw, 2517 Crestline Place, Lawrence.

Carl Duane Hines and Joyce Elaine Hines, 1225 North 482 Road, Baldwin City.

Theron James White and Sharon Lee White, 2144 E. 25th Terrace, Lawrence.

Elizabeth Ann Reed and Robert Reed, 2608 Sawgrass Drive, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

