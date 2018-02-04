Today's news

Lawrence nonprofit that helps teens adds wellness coach to staff

By Staff Report

February 4, 2018

Van Go, the Lawrence nonprofit that helps teens through job training and social services, now has a Mayo Clinic-certified wellness coach on staff.

Social worker Amy Bertrand received the training in January, according to a news release from Van Go. Funding for the training came from a Kansas Health Foundation grant.

Bertrand said in the release that the Mayo Clinic model is a perfect fit for Van Go’s programming because it helps clients build on their own strengths.

