Lawrence nonprofit that helps teens adds wellness coach to staff

Van Go, the Lawrence nonprofit that helps teens through job training and social services, now has a Mayo Clinic-certified wellness coach on staff.
Social worker Amy Bertrand received the training in January, according to a news release from Van Go. Funding for the training came from a Kansas Health Foundation grant.
Bertrand said in the release that the Mayo Clinic model is a perfect fit for Van Go’s programming because it helps clients build on their own strengths.
