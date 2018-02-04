Lawrence gets about 2 inches of snow Sunday; up to 3 inches expected Tuesday

More moisture accompanied the winter system that moved through northeast Kansas Sunday than the National Weather Service had predicted.

Matt Wolters, meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Topeka, said Lawrence received a reported 2 inches of snow from about 9 a.m. to shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday. That was more than the dusting that was expected.

“All the indications suggested there wouldn’t be much moisture with the system,” he said. “The models didn’t handle it very well.”

Wolters said 1 to 2 inches were reported throughout northeast Kansas before the skies cleared in the early afternoon. The snow cover and clear skies will drive temperatures down to about 8 degrees overnight before rebounding to a high in the 30s on Monday.

Clouds will return Monday night and bring with them another chance of snow, Wolters said. The National Weather Service is forecasting from 1 to 3 inches of snow for Tuesday, starting early afternoon and continuing into the evening. A brief period of freezing rain or drizzle may occur as the system moves out of the area, he said.

The area will continue to be cold with highs Wednesday near freezing and climbing into the 40s Thursday and Friday, Wolters said. There is a 30 percent chance of more snow Friday night and Saturday morning, he said.

