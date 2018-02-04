Archive for Sunday, February 4, 2018

House fire reported southeast of Eudora

By Elvyn Jones

February 4, 2018

Multiple Douglas County rural fire departments have responded to a reported house fire in the 2300 block of North 1200 Road.

Firefighters were first alerted about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, said Douglas County Emergency Communications dispatchers. The house is about one mile south and one mile east of Eudora. Details about the fire were not immediately available.

