One resident injured in downtown apartment fire; damage estimated at $60K

A Saturday morning fire at a downtown apartment building sent one resident to Lawrence Memorial Hospital and led to the temporary evacuation of the building.

Justin Temple, operations divisions chief with Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical, said the firefighters arrived at 800 New Hampshire St. about 5:15 a.m. and found the apartment building’s fire alarm sounding and residents leaving the building. Firefighters then located a fire in an apartment.

Upon forcing entry into the apartment, firefighters located and rescued its occupant, Temple said. The resident was treated at the scene, then transported to LMH, said Temple. He had no updates on the resident’s condition.

First Management Inc., the apartment complex’s management firm, provided displaced residents temporary shelter at another property it manages at 888 New Hampshire St. until they were allowed to return to their apartments about 6:45 a.m., Temple said.

The apartment’s fire sprinkler system activated, helping suppress the fire, Temple said. The fire was declared under control at 5:49 a.m., he said. Damage to the apartment that caught fire and slight water damage to an unoccupied apartment directly below it was estimated to be about $60,000, Temple said. Firefighters remained on the scene Saturday afternoon, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

