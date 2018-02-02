University of Missouri-Kansas City offers in-state tuition to all Kansas students

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri's Kansas City campus is cutting tuition costs for more Kansas students and making it cheaper for students in seven other states.

The Board of Curators said yes Thursday to offering in-state tuition rates to all Kansas students. It's an expansion of a program that had benefited students from 11 Kansas counties.

The university also will allow residents of surrounding states to pay 150 percent of the in-state rate. The seven new states to benefit from the so-called Heartland Rate are South Dakota, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Already receiving the discount are students in North Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

Full-time Kansas students save nearly $14,000 a year from the discount. The Heartland Rate saves students about $10,000 a year.

