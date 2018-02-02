Police arrest man after report of lewd act outside Lawrence home

Lawrence police arrested a man who was reportedly seen masturbating outside a residence Thursday night.

The 29-year-old Lawrence man was booked into jail on suspicion of lewd and lascivious behavior and interference with law enforcement, plus alleged probation violations in two old court cases, according to jail records.

Police responded just before 10 p.m. Thursday to a residence near Second Street and McDonald Drive, after reports of a man masturbating outside, Officer Drew Fennelly said, in an email Friday. He said police found a suspect and took him into custody.

Fennelly said he could not provide more information about the incident due to the nature of the crime. He said police forwarded it to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

New charges against the man did not appear publicly in court records as of midday Friday.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.