2 women charged with conspiring to murder Eudora man face judge in Douglas County

Prosecutors allege that two women drove together to a house just south of Lawrence where Joel Wales was inside, intentionally killed him and set the house on fire, according to court documents made public Friday.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office released copies of charging documents late Friday afternoon, after the two women made their first appearances in court.

Tria L. Evans, 38, of Lawrence, appeared in person, wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit and shackles. Though she is in custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, jail records indicate Evans currently is being housed in Jefferson County.

Co-defendant Christina L. Towell, 37, of Leavenworth, appeared in court via video from the Douglas County Jail.

Judge James George scheduled both women to appear back in court Tuesday afternoon. He said their bonds would both remain at $1 million.

“The charges are serious,” George said.

George appointed attorney Carol Cline to represent Evans and attorney Michael Clarke to represent Towell.

Other than responding to the judge’s questions, neither woman made statements in court.

The body of Wales, 34, of Eudora, was discovered shortly after 9 p.m. Nov. 3, 2017, inside a house at 1104 East 1200 Road, just south of Lawrence.

Deputies were initially dispatched to a report of a house fire with the sound of gunshots in the area, the sheriff’s office has said previously. After the fire was extinguished, Wales’ body was found inside the house.

Evans is the mother of Wales’ child, and the two had been involved in multiple domestic disputes over the past several years, resulting in criminal charges against both, according to Douglas County District Court case files. Towell does not have a criminal record in Douglas County.

The sheriff’s office announced the women’s arrests, and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against them, in news releases Thursday morning.

According to charging documents shared Friday:

Both women are charged with one count each of first-degree murder for allegedly killing Wales “intentionally and with premeditation”; conspiracy to commit first-degree murder; arson; and aggravated burglary.

All crimes allegedly occurred on Nov. 3, 2017, at the house at 1104 East 1200 Road.

The conspiracy charges allege that Evans had Towell drive her to and from the house that day. Wales’ mother is listed as the victim of the arson charge, as a person with “interest” in the property that was damaged.

The man listed as the owner of the house, according to county property records, is the companion of Wales’ mother, according to Wales’ obituary.



The DA’s office said in a news release Friday that it would release no further information in the case at this time.

The sheriff’s office denied the Journal-World’s request for both women’s mugshots.

