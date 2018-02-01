Republican Ed O’Malley exits GOP race for governor

— Republican Ed O'Malley, of Wichita, announced Thursday that he is ending his campaign for governor.

O'Malley is a former Johnson County lawmaker who left the Legislature in 2006 to become president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita.

Positioning himself as a moderate Republican, O'Malley was one of the first candidates to get into the race when he filed paperwork to appoint a campaign treasurer in January 2017. But after nearly a full year of campaigning, he reported at the end of the year raising only a little more than $218,000, less than some other candidates who got into the race much later.

"I know many supporters will be disappointed. I am, too," he said in a statement Thursday. "I cannot help but feel as if I have let so many people down. Yet, the flip side of our shared optimism for the future of Kansas has to be brutal realism about what it will take to get there."

His departure leaves six major candidates in the GOP race: Gov. Jeff Colyer; Secretary of State Kris Kobach; Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer; former Rep. Mark Hutton; Wichita businessman Willis "Wink" Hartman; and former Sen. Jim Barnett.

