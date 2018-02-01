Kansas congressman among lawmakers to treat injured after train crash

CROZET, Va. — Kansas Congressman Roger Marshall was among the Republican lawmakers with medical experience to put their skills to work after a train carrying dozens of them crashed into a garbage truck in rural Virginia.

One person in the truck was killed and two others in the vehicle were reported seriously hurt in the Wednesday crash.

No serious injuries were reported among those aboard the chartered Amtrak train, which set out from the nation's capital with lawmakers, family members and staff for a strategy retreat.

Marshall is an obstetrician from Great Bend. He said in a tweet that he performed CPR on the truck's driver. He said it was a "hard day," adding that "today we were not politicians, we were doctors helping patients, trying to save their lives."

