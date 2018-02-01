Douglas County jury acquits man accused of sex assault at homeless shelter

A jury has acquitted a man charged with sexually assaulting a fellow guest as he slept at the Lawrence homeless shelter.

The trial for Eric T. Santos, 28, began Wednesday in Douglas County District Court. The jury delivered its not guilty verdict Thursday afternoon after about four hours of deliberation.

Santos was charged July 3, 2017, with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, against a 51-year-old.

Shortly after midnight on June 30, 2017, police were called to the Lawrence Community Shelter, where a man reported that he’d fallen asleep in his bed and was awakened by someone fondling him, the Journal-World previously reported. The victim told police that Santos had touched him as he slept two weeks earlier, as well.

Santos told police he’d been sleeping next to the victim about a month and sometimes touched his chest to “comfort” him because he snored, according to an affidavit prepared by police in support of his arrest in the case. According to the affidavit, Santos told police he did not remember touching the man’s genitals and thought he was touching his chest.

Amy McGowan of the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case. Joshua Seiden was Santos’ court-appointed attorney.

Santos has been in jail since his arrest in the case. He has no prior criminal charges in Douglas County District Court.

Another man who was charged with fondling two women at the shelter in 2017 was sentenced to probation last fall, according to court records.

Brett L. Logan, 41, was charged July 3, 2017, with one count of aggravated sexual battery, a felony, and one count of sexual battery, a misdemeanor for crimes that allegedly occurred Jan. 17, 2017. Following a plea agreement, Logan ultimately was convicted of the lesser crime of battery, according to court records.

