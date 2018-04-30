Lawrence City Commission to consider 19th Street extension that some neighbors have opposed

City leaders will consider moving forward with a street project that has garnered opposition from neighbors.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Lawrence City Commission will consider putting out a request for qualifications to design an extension of 19th Street. The city is planning an approximately $3.6 million project to rebuild a half-mile segment of 19th Street and connect the street to O’Connell Road. The connection would provide another entry point to VenturePark and East Hills Business Park.

Several neighborhood associations are concerned about the increased traffic the connection is projected to bring to the street, which runs through several neighborhoods. If the city is to build the connection, neighbors have requested that the city install a gate that will only allow city buses and emergency vehicles through.

City staff is recommending proceeding with the project, stating it will improve infrastructure and provide efficient access for emergency vehicles and residents who work in the city’s business parks, according to a memo to the commission. Staff does not recommend a gated connection, which it states would cause confusion with motorists and be difficult to maintain. Instead, staff is recommending the design consultant review traffic calming measures for 19th Street between Haskell Avenue and O’Connell Road.

The half-mile of 19th Street that will be rebuilt runs from Harper Street to O’Connell Road. In addition to the street improvements, the $3.6 million project cost includes $1.1 million for waterline replacement, according to the memo. Douglas County will contribute $750,000 toward the project.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

