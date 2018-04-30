Today's news

Firefighters battling brush fire near southwest edge of Lawrence

By Sara Shepherd

April 30, 2018

Multiple firefighting agencies were battling a brush fire at the southwest edge of Lawrence Monday afternoon.

The incident began about 2:40 p.m. in the area of the South Lawrence Trafficway between East 1200 Road and 27th Street, emergency dispatchers confirmed.

Wakarusa Township Fire Department was leading the fire response, and Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical and other agencies also were called in to help, according to dispatchers.

Information about what started the fire was not immediately available.

Due to a “very high” fire danger index, purposeful burning was prohibited in the city of Lawrence and the unincorporated areas of Douglas County on Monday, according to a Lawrence fire department announcement and the Douglas County Burn Hot Line.

Douglas County was under a wind advisory through Monday evening, with winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph predicted, according to the National Weather Service in Topeka.

