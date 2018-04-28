Lost city in Kansas open for tours

— Limited tours of a lost city are being offered in south-central Kansas.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Donald Blakeslee, an anthropologist and archaeologist at Wichita State University, announced last year he had discovered the lost city of Etzanoa. It’s located about 50 miles southeast of Wichita.

It will take years for the preservation and development of Etzanoa to be made ready for visitors year-round. But for now, Arkansas City historians and leaders are letting the public see glimpses of what the mysterious city once was.

The tours are of the remnants of Etzanoa, located on the bluffs near the confluence of the Walnut and Arkansas rivers.

The Etzanoans are ancestors of the Wichita tribe, who were farmers and cultivated beans, maize, pumpkin and squash and slaughtered bison.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.