Kansas House gives final OK to budget increases

Topeka — The Kansas House on Saturday gave final approval to a spending bill that adds more than $1 billion to the two-year spending plan it approved in 2017.
The 92-24 vote sends the bill to the Senate, which is scheduled to debate its own version of the bill on Monday.
The House spent more than six hours debating the bill, with most of that time consumed by numerous amendments. Among them was one by Rep. Brett Parker, D-Overland Park, who tried to insert a provision to expand the state's Medicaid program, known as KanCare, under the Affordable Care Act.
Both the House and Senate approved a separate expansion bill last year by wide margins, although the House was not able to muster enough votes to override a veto by then-Gov. Sam Brownback.
Parker's amendment, however, would have been attached to a two-year budget bill, meaning the expansion would have expired on June 30, 2019. It could only have been extended if the next Legislature, and perhaps a new governor, renewed it or passed a permanent law.
Parker's amendment failed on a vote of 56-66. Lawrence Reps. Barbara Ballard, Boog Highberger and Eileen Horn, all Democrats, along with Republican Tom Sloan, voted in favor of the amendment.
There is a strong possibility that a similar amendment could be offered on the Senate side.
Sen. Barbara Bollier, R-Mission Hills, had attempted to bring one to the floor during the Senate's debate on its original budget bill in March. But she was ruled out of order because she had failed to stand up and be recognized to offer the amendment before debate was called to an end.
Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Richard Heckler 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
VOTERS should have learned a lesson which is the republican party is not the same and is not fiscally responsible and has not been for about 30 years.
Fiscally Responsible Republicans may want to hold their noses and vote democrat and Green Party which are the fiscally smart choices. Why? The old school fiscally responsible republican party is dead.
The Koch/ALEC Dynasty wages war against republicans and democrats who appear not to do as told which means big dollars will be spent to replace them.
Never forget this bogus GOP led by libertarian right wing politicians that has effectively rendered the USA and Kansas bankrupt.
NOT reinstating the ALEC tax cuts should not require a lot of thinking. It will however require a ton of backbone and truck loads of ethical stamina.
Next session reward middle class, real republicans and democrats for the pain and suffering extended to them by the American Legislative Exchange Council and associated sheep.
Fully fund public education instead of totally destroying this most effective institution.
Then cut state sales tax on the following:
--- clothing
--- groceries
Reinstate all of the mortgage interest deduction and estimated sales tax refunds.
All of the above rewards are not too much to ask…..considering.
Richard Heckler 2 hours, 55 minutes ago
== Massive tax cuts Kansas enacted in 2012 were among the largest ever adopted by a state, and delivered lopsided benefits to the wealthy. Key architects of Kansas’ tax cuts, including Governor Sam Brownback and long-time tax cut advocates Stephen Moore and Art Laffer, are urging federal lawmakers to mimic Kansas’ plan.
But the Kansas tax cuts are a cautionary tale, not a model: promises of immediate economic improvement failed to materialize; revenues plummeted, causing cuts to services, delays to road projects, and underfunded schools; and proponents used inaccurate and misleading economic data to defend poor outcomes.
Recognizing that the tax cuts had led to financial crisis and budget shortfalls, lawmakers on a bipartisan basis reversed them in 2017.[1]
President Trump’s campaign tax plan (which Moore and Laffer helped design) and the tax framework that President Trump and congressional Republicans announced on September 27 adopt key elements of the Kansas plan: large income tax rate cuts, and a special, even lower tax rate for “pass-through” business income. Moore says the unified framework would be “a steroid injection for the U.S. economy” and predicted that “we’ll see 3.5 to 4 percent growth.”
== Proponents Promised Massive Tax Cuts Would Deliver Economic Boom In advocating for the Kansas tax-cut package, which tilted heavily towards the wealthy, Gov. Brownback claimed the Kansas tax cuts would act “like a shot of adrenaline into the heart of the Kansas economy.” Moore and Laffer predicted that the cuts would have a “near immediate” positive effect on the state’s economy.
The tax package slashed individual tax rates and eliminated taxes on “pass-through” business income, that is, income from businesses such as partnerships, S corporations, and sole proprietorships that is currently taxed at the same rates as income from wages and salaries.
Pass-through income is heavily concentrated among wealthy investors. Analysts across the political spectrum flagged the risk that the pass-through rate cut would create an incentive for high-income earners (such as lawyers, accountants, and other professionals) to claim more of their income as “business income” in order to get the lower rate.
== What Happened in Kansas The promised boom failed to materialize; Kansas’ infrastructure, schools, and bond rating suffered; and a bipartisan coalition eventually reversed the tax cuts.
Sign in to comment