Everybody Day’ to offer family fun, benefit suicide prevention center

Headquarters Inc., the Lawrence-based suicide prevention center, will host Everybody Day 2018 on Sunday, “celebrating the most important member of our community: you,” according to its Facebook event page.

Everybody Day will feature four local bands, free food and bottled water, bounce houses, “hope rocks” to paint and take home, representatives from several local nonprofits and more.

The event is free to attend, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Watson Park, 727 Kentucky St. There will be sales of baked goods and arts and crafts to raise funds for Headquarters, and donations will be accepted.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.