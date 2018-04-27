Man sentenced in $3 million conspiracy that involved mailing marijuana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man was sentenced to five years in prison without parole for his role in a conspiracy to distribute $3 million worth of marijuana in the Kansas City metro region.

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Justin Polson of Overland Park was sentenced Thursday and ordered to forfeit $1.5 million to the government.

Polson pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and participating in a money-laundering scheme.

His co-defendant, 38-year-old James Mack, of Westminster, Colorado, was given the same sentence last month on the same charges and also ordered to forfeit $1.5 million.

Prosecutors say Mack mailed marijuana in five-gallon plastic buckets to Polson between September 2012 and May 2015.

Polson deposited about $3 million into Mack's bank account, in amounts below $10,000 to avoid reporting requirements.

