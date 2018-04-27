Lawmakers set to vote on bill that would lower concealed carry age to 18

— Kansas lawmakers could vote as early as Monday on a bill that would lower the age limit for carrying concealed firearms with a permit to 18 instead of 21.

The House and Senate used procedural moves Friday to pull House Bill 2042 out of a conference committee where it had stalled because no Democrats would vote for advancing the bill back to the full chambers.

The bill began as a "reciprocity" bill that would enable Kansans with concealed-carry permits to legally carry their firearms in other states by extending that same privilege in Kansas to nonresidents with permits from other states.

Since 2013, Kansas has not required people age 21 or over to obtain a permit or undergo gun safety training, a law commonly known as "constitutional carry." People may, however, voluntarily undergo training and a background check to obtain a permit, especially if they want to carry their weapons in states that do require permits.

Many of those states, however, have reciprocity laws saying they will only honor permits from states that also have laws recognizing their permits.

During debate on the House floor Feb. 1, critics of the bill argued that several states allow people as young as 18 to obtain permits, so passage of the bill would extend a privilege to certain people from other states that Kansans themselves do not have.

In response, Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, offered an amendment lowering the age for obtaining permits to 18. Her amendment passed, 82-42.

The amendment would mean people as young as 18 could carry concealed firearms in Kansas, including on college and university campuses, as well as in most other public buildings, but only if they obtain a permit by undergoing a background check and safety training.

Jo Ella Hoye, an organizer with the gun control advocacy group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said her organization believes the bill would be "a step backwards for gun safety in Kansas."

"We’ve been fighting to stop universities from being forced to allow firearms on their campuses, and we believe this would actually make that issue worse," she said in an interview.

She also said the bill would require that employees of colleges, universities and municipalities allow their employees as young as 18 to carry concealed firearms in the workplace, if they have valid permits to do so.

The bill first must be approved by the Senate, which comes back into session on Monday. If it passes there, it will return to the House and, if approved there, be sent to Gov. Jeff Colyer.

