Kansas virtual reality company sues game hacker

— A Kansas-based virtual reality company is suing a hacker after trying to hire the anonymous user to identify and fix security issues in its gaming software.

The Kansas City Star reports that Orbus Online LLC has filed a copyright lawsuit against an unidentified hacker who goes by “Simian Dong.” The lawsuit lists the defendant as John Doe.

The company alleges discovering in January a user had developed superpowers in their virtual reality game, OrbusVR. The powers gave the user advantages over other players.

Orbus owner Riley Dutton contacted the hacker, offering to pay him to help protect the company’s software. The lawsuit says the hacker declined the offer, later posting instructions online for others to repeat the hack.

The lawsuit also alleges the hacker publicly distributed the company’s game code.

