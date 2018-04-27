Kansas moves to loosen rules for limited-use amusement rides just one year after rules were strengthened

TOPEKA — Kansas is moving to loosen its rules for amusement rides for events such as county fairs a year after lawmakers strengthened regulations in the wake of a boy's death on a waterslide.
The Senate voted 37-1 on Thursday approve a bill addressing complaints from rural lawmakers and local officials that last year's law was too broad.
The House approved the measure 114-6 earlier this month, and it goes next to Gov. Jeff Colyer for his possible signature.
Legislators acted last year in response to the death of 10-year-old Caleb Schwab on a giant waterslide at the Schlitterbahn park in Kansas City, Kansas.
The changes will set lower requirements for rides at short-term, one-location events run by nonprofit groups and exempt attractions such as hay-rack rides and low-speed barrel trains.
Theodore Calvin 5 hours, 8 minutes ago
Haa haha! Ha ha ha ha! You have to be kidding me? Regulations are onerous. Regulations stifle business. A child of a state legislator is killed on an amusement ride. All of a sudden these types of regulations are necessary and the state passes them. Now they are once again too onerous, not even a year later? These people couldn't find their way out of a wet paper sack.
