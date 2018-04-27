House advances spending bill that adds $1.1 billion to two-year budget

— The Kansas House late Friday advanced a spending bill that adds a little more than $1.1 billion in total spending to the two-year budget plan that lawmakers approved last year.

That includes money from all funds, including federal funds, for the remainder of this fiscal year and the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

Much of that increase would pay for the first year of a five-year plan to boost K-12 education funding, money that was actually approved earlier in April as part of a bill that lawmakers hope will satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court's order to provide constitutionally adequate funding for public schools.

It also includes about $109 million to pay for expected increases in the state's share of the cost of Medicaid and other social service programs.

And it includes $194 million to make the final, fourth-quarter payment this year into the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, a payment that lawmakers had agreed to delay when they passed the original budget last year.

It also includes an additional $12 million for higher education, which represents about half of the $24 million that lawmakers haven't yet restored from the allotment cuts former Gov. Sam Brownback ordered in 2016 to balance the fiscal year 2017 budget.

The increases were made possible by higher-than-expected revenues that have been flowing into the state since lawmakers enacted a major income tax overhaul last year.

Still, the size of the total increase left many House members nervous about whether the state can afford to sustain that level of spending into the future.

"The last I heard, by 2020, we're in a multiple-hundred million dollar deficit again," said Rep. John Whitmer, R-Wichita, during an interview after the House vote. "We are not fiscally disciplined, and that's what happens."

Even House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., R-Olathe, said he had his reservations, especially if the Supreme Court should strike down the new school funding plan and lawmakers are called back for a special session this summer to add even more money for education.

"There are not any options left, outside of deeper cuts and taxes being raised," he said during an interview.

When the bill came out of the Appropriations Committee Thursday, it included an amendment by Rep. Brenda Landwehr, R-Wichita, that said if the court strikes down the school finance law, the entire two-year enhancement package would lapse.

That would have meant lawmakers would have to start from scratch in a special session to craft a new formula, and then decide how much additional money would be available for other programs.

But many in the full House viewed that as a way of pitting public schools, and the Supreme Court, against all other programs politically, and a motion to remove that provision passed, 71-53.

As usual, much of the nearly six-hour debate was spent discussing various amendments, some of which were only marginally related to the budget plan.

One, by Rep. Cindy Holscher, D-Olathe, would prohibit the spending of any state money during the budget cycle to pay for the settlement of sexual harassment claims against any state officer.

Another, by Rep. Brandon Whipple, D-Wichita, would prohibit the state from entering into any nondisclosure agreements regarding the settlement of sexual harassment or sexual abuse claims.

Still another, by Rep. Russ Jennings, R-Lakin, was a direct political shot at Secretary of State Kris Kobach. It would prohibit the state from spending any money to either defend or pay the penalties assessed against any statewide elected official who is held in contempt of court. That amendment passed, 103-16.

Kobach was held in contempt by a federal judge April 18 for violating court orders in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union challenging a law he championed requiring people to show proof of U.S. citizenship in order to register to vote.

Rep. Chuck Weber, R-Wichita, also added an amendment, which passed 80-41, prohibiting any state money from being used to conduct research on fetal tissue obtained through an abortion.

After the debate, House Minority Leader Jim Ward, of Wichita, said he was pleased, overall, with the spending plan.

"This budget that we just passed tonight spends a lot of money," he said. "And we buy some good stuff. We do some things that needed to be done after eight years of no money."

The House is expected to take a final vote on the spending package Saturday. The Senate, meanwhile, is taking the weekend off and plans to debate its own spending plan on Monday.

