Today's news

Gas line repairs close portion of Kasold Drive

This file photo from August 2015 shows an aerial view of Kasold Drive looking northwest as it elbows near the intersection Harvard Road.

Photo by Nick Krug. Enlarge photo.

This file photo from August 2015 shows an aerial view of Kasold Drive looking northwest as it elbows near the intersection Harvard Road.

By Staff Report

April 27, 2018

Advertisement

Several blocks of Kasold Drive are closed for a gas line repair.

The road is closed from Sixth Street to Bob Billings Parkway for the repair, and it will remain closed until repairs can be made, according to a news release from the city. The release did not provide an estimation of when the road will reopen.

More construction information, resources and a current road construction map are available on the city’s website, lawrenceks.org.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...