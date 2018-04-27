Gas line repairs close portion of Kasold Drive

Several blocks of Kasold Drive are closed for a gas line repair.
The road is closed from Sixth Street to Bob Billings Parkway for the repair, and it will remain closed until repairs can be made, according to a news release from the city. The release did not provide an estimation of when the road will reopen.
More construction information, resources and a current road construction map are available on the city’s website, lawrenceks.org.
