2 injured in crash with Topeka patrol vehicle sue for $5 million

TOPEKA — Two people injured in a crash with a Topeka officer's patrol vehicle are suing for $5 million.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Jesus Meza and Mayra Meraz filed the suit last month against Topeka's city government. They allege the crash happened in April 2016 after the on-duty officer drove through a red light at an excessive speed. Meza's car rolled several times and was destroyed.

The claims says Meza underwent surgeries after being diagnosed with a scraped cornea and several fractures. It said Meraz suffered from headaches as well as back and hip pain. The paper obtained the claim this week through a records request.

Topeka city officials say the officer still works for the police department. But officials declined to comment further, saying the city doesn't discuss pending litigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.