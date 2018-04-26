KU hires Tulane administrator as new IT director

The University of Kansas has hired a new director of information technology for its Lawrence and Edwards campuses.
Mary Walsh, currently an assistant vice president at Tulane University, will start her new role as KU's chief information officer on July 1, the university announced in a news release earlier this week.
Walsh has 30 years experience in information technology as it relates to higher education and research, according to the release.
"I am excited we are bringing someone with Mary’s vision, knowledge, breadth of experience and leadership style to the university," KU Provost Neeli Bendapudi said in the release. "I’m confident she will be able to lead KU Information Technology in directions that support and enhance KU’s strategic goals and also ensure students and scholars are able to achieve their professional and academic objectives."
Walsh will manage KU's IT department, which has about 275 employees and provides numerous services in support of the university's various academic and administrative departments.
She was one of three candidates invited to campus for interviews around the beginning of April. The candidates were identified by a search committee made up of KU faculty, staff and students.
The other candidates were Max Davis-Johnson, chief information officer at Boise State University, and Kenneth Pink, deputy chief information officer at the University of Utah.
KU's previous CIO, Bob Lim, resigned from his position in June 2017 to start a new job at San Jose State University.
Paul Geisler 4 hours, 36 minutes ago
I wish Mary Walsh well in her new position but am aware of some serious challenges that will face her due to rising costs of technology being demanded by students and faculty while facing ever increasing budget cuts from the State. And I'm sure the fine people working in KU IT will welcome some more effective leadership following the lengthy gap between the departure of Bob Lim last summer and the low morale during his time as CIO. But I have to laugh about the University's explanation regarding his departure considering he was on a leave of absence well before his exit from KU, and for good reasons.
