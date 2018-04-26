Nonprofit fundraiser bringing bounce houses to South Park

Area residents will have a chance to jump up and down for some area nonprofits at a fundraising event this weekend in South Park.

Bounce for a Purpose will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at South Park. The event will feature multiple inflatable bounce houses, obstacle courses, kids games, arts and crafts, a petting zoo and other attractions.

Proceeds from the event will go to help several area organizations that serve children. Beneficiaries include: KVC Kansas, a foster care provider; Family Promise, a nonprofit serving homeless families; the Lawrence Community Shelter; and Joy Meadows, a startup nonprofit that builds foster care homes.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are accepted. Representatives from the nonprofit organizations will be at the event to answer questions and provide people more information about the services they offer.

Copyright 2018 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.