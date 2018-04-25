Sheriff’s office offering free Drug Take Back Day event Saturday

Have expired or unused prescription or over-the-counter medications?

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will take them off your hands this weekend — safely, anonymously and for free.

The office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration to offer its spring Drug Take Back Day event. Community members may drop off medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations: the downtown Law Enforcement Center garage parking lot near 11th and Rhode Island streets, and inside the Hy-Vee at 4000 W. Sixth St.

The office cannot accept needles, sharps or inhalers, however. Veterinary drugs are accepted.

“The goal of the Drug Take Back Day event is to prevent unused or expired medications from sitting in homes where they are susceptible to being abused or misused by others or from being disposed in a manner that poses potential safety and health hazards to the public and the environment,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The office collected 700 pounds of medications at its last such event in October, according to the release.

