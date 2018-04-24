Today's news

Kansas makes case for visit from ‘Star Wars’ actor

Mark Hamill poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 13th, 2017. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

AP File Photo. Enlarge photo.

Mark Hamill poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' in London, Wednesday, Dec. 13th, 2017. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

By Associated Press

April 24, 2018

Advertisement

Wichita — Kansas is rolling out the welcome mat after "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill tweeted about wanting to visit.

Gov. Jeff Colyer suggested Monday in a tweet that Hamill come on May 4, which fans call Star Wars Day for the wordplay on "May the Force be with you."

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner responded with "I only let Jedi Warriors drive my patrol car." The state touted its roads in a tweet that included a video clip of Batman's archenemy, the Joker, whom Hamill has voiced.

The love fest began after Hamill was asked in Twitter where he'd never been but wanted to go. He responded with the one-word answer of "Kansas." One fan photo edited the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow and Dorothy into the Millennium Falcon's cockpit.

None by Mark Hamill

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...