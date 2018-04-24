Final steps underway to create new police review board; applications for members expected to open soon

After city leaders approved the creation of a new community police review board last year, the final steps to get the board set up and operating could soon be underway.

On May 1, the Lawrence City Commission will conduct a final review of the ordinance that establishes the board. Assistant City Attorney Maria Garcia said that once the ordinance is adopted, the city will begin an application process to select seven community members to sit on the board.

“If the commission approves it on May 1, then that application process will open right away and the city will be seeking members to fill that board right away,” Garcia said.

Last fall, the Lawrence City Commission approved the creation of the Community Police Review Board, which will help the city handle misconduct and bias complaints against the police department. As part of its May 1 meeting, the commission will review revisions to the ordinance that it requested last year, as well as the board’s bylaws and confidentiality agreement.

The ordinance, in addition to laying out the board’s duties, also establishes 11 qualifications for potential board members. Those qualifications include that board applicants be at least 18, have no pending criminal charges, and be a resident of Lawrence or own a business in Lawrence, according to the ordinance. Applicants also must never have been convicted of certain crimes, such as interfering with a law enforcement officer.

The new police review board will have more oversight than the current board, which only reviews summaries of complaint investigations conducted by police. The new board will have the ability to accept complaints against the police from the public and review the findings of bias investigations that are appealed. If the board disagrees with the finding, it can then make a recommendation to the city manager that more investigation be done.

Before joining the board, potential members also must meet other requirements. Potential board appointees are subject to a criminal background check and must sign a confidentiality agreement, according to the ordinance. The confidentiality agreement states that board members are prohibited from disclosing any information viewed or obtained as a board member, subject to potential legal consequences.

The ordinance incorporates changes requested by the commission when it approved the creation of the board last year, including that gender identity be added to the definition of racial or other bias-based policing. A memo to the commission also notes additional changes that were made for clarification.

If adopted, the ordinance will dissolve the existing police review board, the Citizen Advisory Board for Fair and Impartial Policing. That board has not met since June, according to the city's website.

Garcia said that current members of the board may apply to be on the new board if they meet all the qualifications. Like other city advisory boards, Garcia said the mayor will review the applications and recommend individuals to fill the board’s seats.

The mayor's recommendations will then go to the full commission for consideration. The ordinance states that in making the appointments, the commission shall include participants who reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of the community.

