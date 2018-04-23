Roadwork for April 23, 2018

• Harvard Road closed Friday at the Kasold Drive intersection for waterline construction and will be closed for 2 weeks. Northbound and Southbound traffic along Kasold will still be allowed during the closure.

• A roundabout construction project at the intersection of Harvard Road and Wakarusa Drive continues. The southbound lanes of Wakarusa Drive are closed. Traffic is detoured to the northbound Wakarusa Drive lanes, with one lane each for north and southbound vehicles. The project is expected to be completed later this spring.

• Kasold Drive from Sixth Street to Bob Billings Parkway is currently undergoing a reconstruction project. The project will start with the reconstruction of the intersection at Kasold Drive and Bob Billings Parkway. Traffic on Bob Billings Parkway will be reduced to a single eastbound and westbound lane. Traffic on Kasold Drive will maintain a single northbound and southbound lane throughout the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

• Harper Street from East Glenn Drive to East 19th Street remains under construction for a waterline replacement project. Temporary parking restrictions will be posted in the work site area, in addition to other parking restrictions as needed. The project is expected to be completed by April 27.

• The intersection of Queens Road and Wakarusa Drive continues to be closed for reconstruction. The project has a slated completion date of August 2018.

