Archive for Monday, April 23, 2018

Missouri House moves to legalize medical marijuana

In this April 12, 2018, photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren. Enlarge photo.

In this April 12, 2018, photo, a marijuana plant awaits transplanting at the Hollingsworth Cannabis Company near Shelton, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

By Associated Press

April 23, 2018

Advertisement

Jefferson City, Mo. — The Missouri House has given initial approval to a bill that would legalize medical marijuana for many patients.

The bill, approved Monday in a voice vote, would allow anyone over 18 dying of a terminal disease to access smokeless medical marijuana. People with cancer, Alzheimer's, post-traumatic stress disorder and a variety of other conditions would also qualify.

Proponents say this will help dying patients alleviate pain and give relief to veterans struggling with the effects of war.

Some lawmakers say the bill doesn't go far enough. During a committee hearing earlier this year, opponents also said marijuana should first be legalized at the federal level.

The bill needs to be voted on again before it heads to the Senate.

More health coverage
See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...