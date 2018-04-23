Lawrence police investigating report of home robbery

Lawrence police are investigating an armed robbery reported over the weekend.

About 2:50 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a reported armed robbery in the 3500 block of West 25th Terrace, Officer Derrick Smith of the Lawrence Police Department said Monday, in a media email.

The victims told police that earlier that morning two males with their faces covered had come into the home brandishing guns and stole “several items” during the robbery, Smith said.

As of Monday morning, the police department’s investigation was ongoing, Smith said.

