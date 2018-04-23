Americans for Prosperity campaigning against sales tax in county referendum

A group the billionaire Koch brothers support is actively campaigning in Douglas County against passage of the proposed countywide sales tax issue.
A door hanger, which states it is a paid advertisement of Americans for Prosperity, was shared with the Journal-World after it was left last week on the door of a west Lawrence home. The flier urges residents to vote against the half-cent sales tax, but makes no mention of the $44 million expansion of the county jail, $11 million behavioral health campus or added behavioral health services Douglas County officials say they will fund with revenue from the tax.
In an email to the Journal-World, Jeff Glendening, state director of Americans of Prosperity, said the group started campaigning against the sales tax at the request of local members.
“It’s not our first involvement in a local tax fight – just our first in Douglas County,” he wrote. “This tax increase would drive up the cost on things like groceries and other items Douglas County shoppers purchase, which hurts everyone, especially those who are already living paycheck to paycheck.”
Billionaire brothers David H. Koch and Charles Koch provided seed money to found Americans for Prosperity in 2004 and back the political advocacy group. The organization’s website states it has more than 3.2 million members “fighting each day for lower taxes, less government regulation and economic prosperity for all.”
Content on the flier states that Lawrence would have the second highest sales tax rate in the state “for a large city” if the referendum is approved. Passage of the ballot question would raise the sales rate in Lawrence to 9.55 cents per dollar. According to the Kansas Department of Revenue, that would be second only to the 9.75 cent rate in Junction City among the state’s larger cities, although a number of smaller cities have sales tax rates of more than 10 percent.
Americans for Prosperity is not alone in fighting passage of the referendum. The Douglas County chapter of the NAACP, Justice Matters, Kansas Appleseed and Lawrence Sunset Alliance announced in March they were forming the Jail No coalition to campaign against the referendum.
Douglas County Commission Chair Nancy Thellman said Americans for Prosperity was bringing its national agenda to the campaign, while ignoring the needs the sales tax would address.
“It’s amazing how the county’s initiative has attracted so much attention from national-level agendas,” she said. “The Koch brothers are now playing in our local sandbox with their national anti-tax agenda. It makes it hard for people to concentrate on the very real, local issues at hand of fixing our overcrowded county jail and adding more and better mental health services to our entire community.”
If voters approve the sales tax, it will raise an estimated $9.8 million annually to fund construction of the $44 million jail expansion and an $11 million behavioral health campus. It would also provide $5 million a year for new behavioral health programming and $1 million of the $6.1 million needed per year to operate an expanded jail.
The Douglas County Clerk’s Office will send out nearly 63,000 mail-in ballots Tuesday for the referendum to registered voters in the county. Ballots returned by noon May 15 will be counted.
Comments
Deborah Snyder 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
Holy-Mother-Mary-Joseph-and-Jesus-Jumpin’-Jahosafat-CRAP! I am hellatiously unhappy that this group of humans just had to stick its nose into this matter. That just sticks in my craw and makes me a real cranky-pants on whether to vote no anymore.
I looked up Melissa Henderson's replies to my queries on the recent interview news article about what-if scenarios if the vote fails... and not only is it true that Kansas cities may not exempt groceries (unlike most other states), the Koch Brothers and their ilk helped pass that law!
So, now a MAJOR objection I have to this sales tax is, in my mind, the direct fault of a cynical effort to claim why they're against it!! Jeez-oh-peets that FROSTS my cookies!
Deborah Snyder 5 hours, 29 minutes ago
As for the other objection, after re-reading Elvyn Jones' article on why Johnson County won't take in additional inmates (Especially since their residents comprise the state's largest number of convicted felons!) is a brilliant cop-out on taking back their convicted residents currently living in OUR jail!
Deborah Snyder 3 hours, 43 minutes ago
I am really unhappy at my choices on this vote. Ms. Henderson agrees with me that No One wants to subsidize convicted nonresident prisoners, yet it appears we have little or no choice on that matter.
I didn't know, for example, that state prisons and the KDOC can summarily take over county prison space if they exceed space at Lansing! For chrisakes, this whole system, from federal to state to local jails is a mess, and NOT voting "yes" on this ballot appears only to make it impossible to obtain what we've already gone years and years without: Adequate mental health in Douglas County.
Deborah Snyder 3 hours, 25 minutes ago
In the end, besides consideration for the additional property tax to maintain both 'the stick' (jail expansion) and 'the carrot' (full-service community mental health care), I have to consider the community's future for affordable single-family housing, a living wage, and the quality of education in my beloved Lawrence.
I admonish our county comission for ignoring the compassion of most voters, by failing to reverse the order of these two issues, and for not framing their arguments with people like me in mind.
I absolutely loathe dishonest, cynical behavior, and will never side with groups like Americans for Prosperity for any reason, which verges on 'cutting off my nose to spite my face.'
Can anyone understand my heart-hurt and (now) probable change of vote?
Richard Heckler 2 hours, 11 minutes ago
Don't let the ALEC Koch interference change your vote.
Koch and Americans for Prosperity are not friends of Voting Taxpayers!!!!
Just remember these are the people who want to kill medicare, kill social security insurance, kill medicare, deprive women of their rights and are pushing the BS Right To Work legislation that which sponsors lower wages for the workers.
Koch/ALEC are also behind the high dollar prison privatization movement so more than likely they are looking at Douglas County as the next opportunity. Koch, ALEC, Americans for Prosperity believe in keeping jail cells filled to capacity = big profits!
Americans for Prosperity are not for lower taxes they are for owning the best tax dollar supported programs in the USA = big big big profits that will be skimmed off the top. Which leaves less for the services and lower Social Security Insurance checks.
Americans for Prosperity cannot be trusted for one second.
This is Koch. This is ALEC. This Americans for Prosperity! This is the source of money funding the Kobach Voter Suppression Fiasco. Just say NO to ALEC everyday.
Meet Aegis Strategic, Gone Wild
Kiss your right to vote,worker rights,local public schools & pensions goodbye
Meet Aegis Strategic
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2014/01/koch-brothers-candidate-training-recruiting-aegis-strategic
http://www.pfaw.org/rww-in-focus/alec-the-voice-of-corporate-special-interests-state-legislatures#Voter
Defunding/Dismantling Public Education Team
http://www.democracynow.org/2012/9/27/the_united_states_of_alec_bill
Richard Heckler 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Reduce the number of new "beds" by 50% then give the women 30 of those new beds in a separate cell block/building. Douglas County may never keep these beds occupied. Who knows how many will be required in 20 years. Too much speculation by consultants. The focus needs to be less inmates in the future not more.
If Johnson County Iowa can do it we in Douglas County Kansas can do it. Johnson County thought they should be able to do it which must have stimulated creative juices.
Hire more staff in the DA's office to keep cases moving and hire additional county jail employees to relieve stress on existing staff people.
Then build additional living quarters at the mental health care facility.
$41 million plus operational expenses and such is a lot of tax dollars.
The higher the sales tax the less attractive Lawrence,Kansas becomes ...... bedroom communities never pay back.
The city and county should borrow from existing sales tax sources to accomplish the above. This is a community issue NOT a county only issue. Pool the resources.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
Well, this may make up my mind now.
Melinda Henderson 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
I'm always here to help with that. ;-)
