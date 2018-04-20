School resource officer in Wyandotte County charged with fondling teens

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Prosecutors say a Kansas City, Kan., school resource officer is charged with fondling at least three teenagers.

Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree said Thursday that 57-year-old Michael Eugene English Sr. was charged Thursday with three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

Dupree says a parent contacted police in March and three people have come forward. The three alleged victims were between 14 and 16.

English was a security guard with the school system before joining its police department in 2015. Prosecutors say they don't yet know how long he worked as a security guard. He has been on administrative leave since March 22.

Dupree said investigators are still trying to determine if the alleged crimes occurred on school property.

