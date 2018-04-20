Public panel discussion to address sexual abuse in Douglas County

Next week, local experts will talk about what’s being done in Douglas County to address sexual trauma and abuse in the community — from supporting victims to handling criminal cases.

A panel discussion hosted by the Douglas County Sexual Assault Response Team is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St. The event is free and open to the public, and audience members will be invited to ask questions after the panel discussion.

The group known as SART is a multidisciplinary team that provides medical and forensic exams, advocacy and criminal justice services to victims of sexual trauma and abuse.

“SART strives to promote social change by fostering a community responsive to victim-survivors and their families, and a society that holds offenders accountable,” according to a news release from the organization.

Panelists will include Mark Simpson, an assistant district attorney; Vanessa McMillan, sexual assault nurse examiner at Lawrence Memorial Hospital; Amy Price, Lawrence Police Department detective; and Kristina McCollum, director of advocacy services for the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center.

SART hosted a similar panel in 2016.

“After #MeToo and #TimesUp, people are talking about sexual assault and harassment in a way they haven’t before,” McCollum said in a news release for the upcoming event. “This renewed interest is an opportunity to examine resources in Douglas County and we want to invite the community into this conversation.”

