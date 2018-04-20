Holton rape, kidnapping suspect arrested in Lawrence

A Lawrence man was arrested here Thursday night on charges of a rape and kidnapping that he allegedly committed in another Kansas county.

Michael W. Hooks, 41, was taken into custody at the Douglas County Judicial and Law Enforcement Center, according to jail records. Jail records indicate he is a Lawrence resident.

He is charged in a Jackson County case with rape, sodomy, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated burglary, according to the jail booking log. His bond is $75,000.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office had announced earlier Thursday that it had a warrant and was seeking Hooks — who had recently worked as a door-to-door vacuum salesman — in connection with a rape that reportedly occurred April 12 in Holton.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said that the victim in the case was not a customer, according to area media reports. Morse said he spoke with Hooks before the arrest, who told him he was on his way from Wichita back to Lawrence, where he was then taken into custody.

