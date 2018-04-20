2 Kansans arrested after 190 animals found dead or starving

SALINA — Saline County authorities say two people were arrested after nearly 190 animals were found starving or dead on property in rural Salina.

Sheriff Roger Soldan says deputies went to the land on Saturday to investigate a report the cattle and horses appeared to be neglected.

The Salina Journal reports the animals were seized and two people were arrested Wednesday.

Soldan said the 189 animals included cattle, horses and 24 domestic animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits and goats.

Deputies arrested 66-year-old Beverly Fullen and 40-year-old Matthew Fullen, of Salina, on charges that include 165 misdemeanors and four felony counts of cruelty to animals.

Soldan says the animals were taken to pastures and shelters.

