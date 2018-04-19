Lawrence man convicted in case alleging child sexual abuse spanning more than 6 years

A Lawrence man who was charged last year with 12 felony counts of rape and other sex crimes against a girl over the course of six years has been convicted, via a plea deal, of some of those charges.

On Thursday in Douglas County District Court, Andrew L. Tribble, 40, pleaded no contest to and was convicted of two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy, according to Cheryl Wright Kunard, assistant to the district attorney.

Tribble’s plea came days before his jury trial in the case was scheduled to begin, on Monday morning. Now he will instead proceed to sentencing, scheduled for May 24.

Tribble has been jailed on $300,000 bond since he was arrested in August 2017.

According to initial charges filed August 10, 2017, Tribble allegedly raped and otherwise molested a girl beginning when she was 10. The crimes occurred over the course of about six and a half years, up until the date he was arrested, the charges alleged.

Judge Sally Pokorny previously denied a Journal-World request for an affidavit prepared by police in support of Tribble’s arrest, which would shed light on the circumstances of the case. In denying public release of that document, Pokorny said the “detailed” and “sordid” allegations would cause distress and humiliation to the average victim, as well as disclose a victim’s identity.

Before his arrest, Tribble had coached youth sports in Lawrence. He was involved with teams including softball and Douglas County Amateur Baseball Association teams. None were Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department Youth Sports Division teams, which does not pay coaches but does vet them, city officials have said.

Tribble does not have previous criminal charges in Douglas County District Court.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office has declined to release Tribble's booking photo.

