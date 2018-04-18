Man, 41, convicted of sexual exploitation of 11-year-old girl in Lawrence

A Lawrence man has been convicted of sexually exploiting an 11-year-old girl.

On Wednesday in Douglas County District Court, Freddie J. Sierra Jr., 41, pleaded no contest to and was convicted of two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Judge Sally Pokorny scheduled Sierra’s sentencing for May 18. She told Sierra that he must register as a sex offender for 25 years and would be subject to lifetime supervision after he’s released from prison.

Evidence in the case shows that between the end of December 2017 to and beginning of January 2018 Sierra took nude photos on more than one occasion of a girl who was 11 years old at the time, prosecutor Mark Simpson said. He said the crimes occurred in Lawrence.

Sierra was arrested Jan. 2, and charged the following day. He has remained in jail on $100,000 bond.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office previously denied the Journal-World’s request for Sierra’s mugshot.

