‘Tips for Tips’ restaurant fundraiser planned to help Crime Stoppers

On Thursday night, servers at one Lawrence restaurant will donate all their tips to a good cause.

It’s the annual Tips for Tips fundraiser for Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County, and the servers will be volunteers instead of the restaurant’s usual crew. The event is planned for 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Henry T’s Bar & Grill, 3520 W. Sixth St.

According to organizers, trivia will also be on tap.

The local Crime Stoppers nonprofit organization works with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence, Eudora and Baldwin City police departments. People can submit tips anonymously and may be eligible to receive cash rewards for tips that lead to arrests.

“Our organization provides a safe forum for citizens to report crime in their community without the fear of retaliation,” the Crime Stoppers website says. To share a tip with Crime Stoppers, call the hotline at 843-TIPS (8477).

