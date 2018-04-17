Measles outbreak that started in Kansas day care grows to 16

— Health officials say a northeast Kansas measles outbreak that started in a day care has grown to 16 cases.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says 13 of the cases are in Johnson County, two in Linn County and one in Miami County.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

The Kansas City Star reports that the outbreak started March 8 after a traveler brought the virus back from Asia. It spread mostly through infants too young to be vaccinated at the day care in Johnson County.

Measles is extremely contagious, and health officials are warning that exposure was possible at several locations, including an Olathe doctor's office and a Leawood church. Symptoms typically begin one to two weeks after exposure.

Officials say the Kansas outbreak isn't linked to two measles cases in Kansas City, Mo.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.