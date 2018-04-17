KU appoints liberal arts dean to interim provost role, replacing outgoing Neeli Bendapudi

The University of Kansas has announced Carl Lejuez as its interim provost and executive chancellor. Lejuez, who is currently dean of KU’s College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, will move into the role April 30, replacing outgoing provost Neeli Bendapudi.

Bendapudi announced earlier this month that she would leave KU in May to begin her post as the new president of the University of Louisville.

Chancellor Douglas Girod announced the appointment Tuesday. Since arriving at KU from the University of Maryland in 2016, Lejuez has “further established himself as a skilled administrator and a respected leader,” Girod said.

“His experience with the College — our largest and most diverse academic unit — positions him to continue ongoing Provost Office initiatives while also pursuing new strategies on behalf of our university,” Girod said in his statement. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber serving as interim provost, and I am confident our university will benefit from his leadership.”

Lejuez previously served at Maryland as a professor of psychology and as associate dean of research for the school’s college of behavioral and social sciences.

Girod’s statement said Lejuez’s appointment will create a new interim dean position in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences. That announcement is expected within a week, Girod said.

